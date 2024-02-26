Philadelphia weather: Cool AM before temps climb to the 50s Monday, clouds and rain increase Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Cool morning Monday before temps climb to the upper 50s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday morning starts out chilly, but you'll be able to ditch the jacket later this afternoon when the sun comes out and temperatures warm up to the 50s.

A weak system is trying to work its way over the region Monday, so some spots might see a quick passing flurry or shower, but nothing will linger into the afternoon.

Clouds will increase Tuesday, ahead of a warm front that will lift across the area. This will help push temperatures up to levels we haven't seen since last year. Tuesday afternoon highs will be well into the low and middle 60s, including in Philadelphia.

The last time we hit 60 degrees or higher was Dec. 10, 2023.

Rain also starts developing Tuesday with some showers possible throughout the day.

The rain continues into Wednesday and could create a soggy morning commute, but the evening drive could be even wetter when a band of showers and storms moves through. Some claps of thunder and windy conditions are possible Wednesday, though at this point storms don't appear to be severe.

Then temperatures drop nearly 30 degrees Wednesday into Thursday when highs dip back into the mid-40s. A wintry mix could kick off the day Thursday before conditions clear at the end of the week, but we're also looking at some more rain for the weekend.

Monday: High of 59, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 63, low of 40, showers develop

Wednesday: High of 66, low of 53, rain, wind and thunder

Thursday: High of 44, low of 33, early AM mix, windy

Friday: High of 48, low of 29, mild start to March

Saturday: High of 58, low of 40, chance for showers

Sunday: High of 63, low of 49, chance for shower