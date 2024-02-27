Philadelphia weather: Temps in the 60s Tuesday, rain for the PM commute
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday starts quiet, but you might want to have the umbrella handy this afternoon.
Temperatures today will climb into the mid-60s, and the best time to get outside and take advantage will be in the early afternoon.
Clouds start moving in around 2 p.m. and winds pick up before showers start between 5 and 7 p.m., just in time to create a soggy evening commute.
Bands of showers will roll through Tuesday, overnight and throughout the day Wednesday.
There's some snow on the back end of this system, but meteorologist Kate Bilo says it's unlikely we'll see any of that in the city.
Some gusty thunderstorms with rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, and wind could gust up to 40 mph later at night. It's possible we could see a windy advisory issued for Wednesday.
Wind chills will make it feel like just above freezing throughout the day, before another slight warm up on Friday and into the weekend.
Temperatures will be in the 60s again tomorrow, but on Thursday we're looking at a major cool-down.
7-day forecast
Tuesday: High of 64, warm, PM showers
Wednesday: High of 64, low of 53, rainy and windy
Thursday: High of 43, low of 32, sharply colder
Friday: High of 52, low of 28, mostly sunny
Saturday: High of 59, low of 39, cloudy with showers
Sunday: High of 60, low of 46, some sun
Monday: High of 58, low of 50, partly sunny
