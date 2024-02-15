Philadelphia weather: Sunny start, clouds increase before quick wintry mix moves thru Thursday

NEXT Weather: Seasonably cool week, chance for Saturday AM snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold evening gives way to a sunny start to Thursday, with high temperatures slightly below average and barely reaching the low 40s across the Delaware Valley.

But clouds will build up around noon in advance of a fast-moving clipper system that could bring a few light showers starting around 6 p.m. Some snow could also mix in up around the Poconos.

Hour-by-hour weather planner for Feb. 15, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The system will start to clear out around 10 p.m. Once that front crosses the area, wind gusts pick up around midnight and strengthen through the first half of Friday, so expect a blustery day to wrap up the work week.

A second, slightly stronger winter system moves in overnight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning storm system CBS Philadelphia

This storm could is another quick hitter that will clear out around 9 a.m. Saturday, but could drop between 1-2 inches of snow in Philadelphia and along the I-95 corridor, with higher totals likely from across South Jersey and into Delaware. The Lehigh Valley and Poconos are looking at a trace to 1 inch of snow with this system.

It clears out by Saturday afternoon, but with highs in the upper 30s and near 40, any snow on the ground won't stick around for too long.

7-day weather forecast:

7-day forecast for Feb. 15, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 42, increasing clouds and PM showers

Friday: High of 43, low of 32, sunny and windy

Saturday: High of 39, low of 30, early AM snow

Sunday: High of 42, low of 25, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 45, low of 30, sunny and nice

Tuesday: High of 49, low of 27, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 51, low of 30, mild, some sun