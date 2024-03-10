Philadelphia weather: Blustery for St. Patrick's Day Parade, winds up to 40 mph Sunday afternoon

NEXT Weather: Dry by very windy Sunday, gusts up to 50 mph possible across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't forget to spring forward this Sunday! Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, sunrise today will be at 7:19 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:02 p.m., giving us 11 hours and 43 minutes of daylight.

Windy St. Patrick's Day Parade forecast

The 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade will be mostly dry, but if you're marching or watching along the parade route, bundle up and hold onto your hats.

High temperatures won't make it out of the upper 40s today, and it'll be extremely windy. Sunday starts with some sun, but clouds will filter back in throughout the afternoon.

Weather headlines for Sunday, March 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon thru 8 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the city by 2 p.m., and could reach 50 mph closer to the Poconos Monday morning.

On the heels of a soggy few days, there's concern that trees with loose roots could be pulled down by these strong winds.

Possible wind gusts by 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10 CBS Philadelphia

Some areas woke up to a few spotty showers, but the heavier rain will continue to clear out Sunday morning. After 11 a.m., a low pressure system that's swirling through means there's a chance for a quick, light sprinkle to pop up closer to the city, but the Poconos could see some snow showers or even a possible snow squall.

A Coastal Flood Advisory also remains in effect until 7 p.m., with up to one foot of inundation possible along low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Wind Advisory, Sunday, March 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The week ahead

High winds continue through Monday, but the forecast is looking much drier this week.

Rain clears out Monday and temps will reach about 50 degrees, but we're still heading toward the 70s! Highs are still forecast to reach the upper 60s starting Tuesday and low 70s by the end of the week.

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 49, windy and partly sunny

Monday: High of 54, low of 34, partly sunny and breezy

Tuesday: high of 66, low of 39, sunny and mild

Wednesday: High of 70, low of 44, partly sunny and warm

Thursday: High of 71, low of 46, warmest day and sunny

Friday: High of 70, low of 48, chance for PM showers

Saturday: High of 65, low of 54, chance for rain at night