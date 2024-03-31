Philadelphia weather: Mild and dry Easter Sunday before multiple days of rain this week

Sunny with some clouds later, but Easter Sunday stays dry | CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The good news is, a warm and mild Easter Sunday is on tap. The bad news, it'll be followed by multiple days of colder weather and rain.

Let's start with the good news.

Easter Sunday and Phillies forecast

Sunday's high will be around 63 degrees, with mostly clear and sunny skies in the morning. Conditions cloud up around noon, but the sun will come back out later in the afternoon to wrap up the day.

For Phillies tailgaters, temps will be around 53 by 10 a.m., and then up to 59 degrees by first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

And the best part, no chance for rain!

Phillies forecast, March 31, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Multiple days of rain this week

Now for the bad news. Our next weather maker moves in late tonight. Clouds increase and some rain moves in overnight, likely after midnight.

Weather this week CBS Philadelphia

On Monday, you'll want to have all the rain gear handy. Temperatures Monday turn colder with highs in the upper 40s with moderate to heavy rain to start the day. A rumble of thunder and lightning are possible through mid-morning, before conditions clear slightly in the afternoon.

Then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we're looking at three more days chilly weather and drenching rain.

Tuesday morning rain forecast, April 2, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

From Monday to just Tuesday night, the Delaware Valley could get another 2-2.5 inches of rain, with even more to come later in the week.

Moisture that we definitely don't need, since the region is already way above average when it comes to rain totals.

Rain totals from Monday to Tuesday CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, March 31, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 63, partly cloudy

Monday: high of 55, low of 48, rainy

Tuesday: High of 49, low of 45, rain

Wednesday: High of 49, low of 42, rain

Thursday: High of 48, low of 37, scattered showers

Friday: High of 50, low of 36, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 54. low of 36, partly cloudy