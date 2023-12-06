Philadelphia weather: Some sun, slight chance for spotty rain, flakes Wednesday

NEXT Weather: Partly sunny, slight chance for spotty rain and flakes Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An upper-level system kept the cloud cover around Tuesday night into Wednesday and might've sparked a few isolated showers. Precipitation was expected to be relatively isolated, but some areas with heavier precipitation could've caught a snowflake or two in the mix.

Don't expect any major impacts from these flakes.

This trend continues Wednesday and Thursday, with occasional isolated sprinkles and and a few snowflakes possible.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s in the city and 30s in the Poconos, but wind chills will make it feel even colder.

Philadelphia hour-by-hour weather planner, Dec. 6, 2023

Then after a few chilly days temperatures will rebound to the 50s by Friday and then make their way to near 60 degrees on Sunday.

However, that'll come with the cost of rainy and very window conditions for the second half of the weekend.

Rain and wind arrive on Sunday, Dec. 10

Longer range models are even pointing toward widespread gusts of 50 to 60 mph along with 1-2 inches of rain.

Early next week will bring another deep cool down behind the front.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day weather forecast, Dec. 6, 2023

Wednesday: High of 43, partly sunny

Thursday: High of 43, low of 30, clouds and a few flakes possible

Friday: High 54, Low 32, not as cold!

Saturday: High 55, Low 38, nice and mild

Sunday: High 63, Low 40, PM rain and wind

Monday: High 46, Low 40, morning showers and windy

Tuesday: High 46, Low 31, chilly