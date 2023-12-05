Philadelphia weather: Temperatures, forecast for Dec. 5, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather story for the next few days will be all about an incoming cold snap. Highs in the mid-40s Tuesday drop to the low 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind chill will play a role through midweek, especially on Wednesday with chills that'll barely make it above freezing.

Hour-by-hour weather planner for Dec. 5, 2023

It will be cold in the Philadelphia region this week but we're not expecting a major snow storm. A stray flurry could fall Wednesday but no major impacts are expected.

Once we reach the end of the week, the cooldown will wrap up and temps will warm back into the upper 50s to near 60s this weekend.

Our NEXT Weather maker is set for Sunday with more rain -- our third rainy Sunday in a row.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day weather forecast, Dec. 5, 2023

Tuesday: High of 47, colder and cloudy

Wednesday: High of 43, low of 33, an isolated sprinkle possible

Thursday: High of 42, low of 29, staying chilly

Friday: High of 53, low of 32, not as cold!

Saturday: High of 56, low of 38, nice and mild

Sunday: High of 61, low of 42, rain chances return

Monday: High of 50, low of 41 and breezy

