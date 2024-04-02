Philadelphia forecast: Multiple rounds of rain could cause delays, cancellations for next Phillies games

Waves of rain Tuesday, delays or cancellations possible for upcoming Phillies games | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another rain system arrived overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing multiple rounds of showers and possibly even some embedded thunder to the Delaware Valley over the next two days.

High temperatures Tuesday will be around 49 degrees.

Multiple days of showers

Tuesday is already off to a rainy start, but winds remain calm in the morning.

This two-day system moves through with waves of rain throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. According to meteorologist Kate Bilo, the best chance for a gusty thunderstorm comes Wednesday night, though there's still a chance for an embedded rumble of thunder or some stronger winds Tuesday.

Though there might be a slight lull in the rain Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday starts off rainy again with those gusty thunderstorm chances popping up in the afternoon.

How much rain?

Right now we're tracking a total of 2-3 inches of rain for the first few days of April.

In just over 48 hours we could get more than 2 inches of rain, which could lead to some minor flooding in urban areas and spots with poor drainage.

This multi-day rain system comes right on the heels of the fourth wettest March on record for Philadelphia and wettest ever for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Phillies game forecast

First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:40 p.m. for the second game of the Phillies home series against the Cincinnati Reds.

A slight lull Tuesday afternoon could allow the Phillies to squeeze in their game, but rain delays and cancellations are possible both tonight and Wednesday afternoon.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 49, rain

Wednesday: High of 50, low of 45, rain and thunder

Thursday: high of 54, low of 41, showers

Friday: High of 49, low of 38, mostly cloudy

Saturday: High of 53, low of 37, more clouds than sun

Sunday: High of 60, low of 37, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 63, low of 39, nice for eclipse

