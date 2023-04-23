Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times at PATCO station in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times at an underground PATCO station in Center City early Sunday morning, police say. 

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the station on the 1500 block of Locust Street. 

Police say the man was shot in the chest, right calf and left wrist. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition. 

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 1:00 PM

