Parkway Center City Middle College​'s first-ever talent show a smashing success

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- To raise money for its drama club, Parkway Center City Middle College in Philadelphia recently hosted a performance no one will soon forget.

In December, more than 20 students put on the school's first-ever talent show. Students sang, brought out a drum line and even performed spoken poetry.

Drama teacher Ms. Delaney Regan said it was the students' idea to put on a talent show.

"Early in the year one of them was like, 'Let's do a fundraiser where we raise money for our spring play, and I think one way we can do that is to put on a talent show,'" Regan said.

"I said you are 14 years old. How did this idea of a talent show even come to you?" she laughed.

With a goal of raising $3,000, the students got to work, creating a social media page and flyers.

When it was time to take the stage, 11th grader Gloria Evans stole the show with her performance of "Part of Your World" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

"I just wanted to bring that type of song into the school and let everybody know that anybody can sing this song, whether you're Black or White, whatever race," Evans said.

She drew inspiration from her heavenly angel, her grandfather who taught her how to sing.

"He passed away back in June and my grandfather told me that I should always sing happy songs. I'm making that promise to him that I'm always going to keep singing," Evans said.

Regan did more than just help organize the show: She also put on a surprise performance for her students.

The talent show was such a hit, students are busy planning another one.