Man convicted of threatening elderly man with gun over parking space in Philadelphia

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was sentenced to prison for threatening an elderly man with a gun during a parking space argument in Philadelphia last year, according to the city's district attorney's office.

Yousef Purdie, 33, was convicted of VUFA 6105 and sentenced to four to eight years, the DA's office's Elder Justice Unit said.

According to the DA's office, Purdie pulled a gun on a 76-year-old man after an argument over a parking space outside of the Laundromat America in Philadelphia's East Parkside section on March 12, 2023.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the 76-year-old man pulling into a parking space when Purdie, who was with his girlfriend and two children, parked near him and approached his car.

The DA's office said Purdie told the man to leave the parking spot, but the man refused to move. Purdie then took out a gun before he returned to his car, the DA's office said.

Philadelphia police responded to the incident and found the gun in Purdie's girlfriend's purse.

