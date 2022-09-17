Philadelphia Parking Authority to install several new red light cameras in the city

New red light cameras at high traffic locations in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up for drivers, Philadelphia is gearing up to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most prominent locations is right outside the art museum.

The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval - right by the Rocky statue - will get a camera.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to put new cameras at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard.

The P.P.A. is just waiting for the mayor to sign off on the locations.