Philadelphia Parking Authority increases price of residential parking permits

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will cost Philadelphia residents more than double now to secure a yearly parking permit starting Sunday.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has increased the price of its residential parking permit program from $35 to $75. The parking authority said the price change was designed to improve the quality and availability of their services.

In addition to the $75 flat fee per parking permit, there will also be a limit of three vehicles per household that can buy permits, according to the new city ordinance bill.

Scooter and motorcycle drivers are not included in the three-vehicle limit per household and will pay a lesser price per permit. Permits for motorcycle and scooter drivers will be $50 annually.

PPA is providing a 30-day grace period for all September permit holders, meaning they will have until Monday, Sept. 30 to renew their permit without any penalty.

