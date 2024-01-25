Philadelphia weather: Rain, warmer temperatures to close out this week

NEXT Weather: Foggy and dreary Thursday with inconvenient rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's one of those days where you won't want to get out of bed - it's raining in the Philadelphia region, and we're expecting it to rain through the day, the first of two rounds of rain to close out this week.

A light rain is going to fall through the day Thursday and into Friday morning.

This rain then clears out Friday afternoon into Saturday. We're expecting between a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain to fall, spread out over several hours.

This is a light rain, though we did have some packed snow lingering on the ground that is getting melted by the rain - there may be some puddles, ponding or minor flooding issues - but no major flooding is expected in our region.

Otherwise, it's an unseasonably warm Thursday with a high of 53 in Philadelphia. Friday is even warmer, with a high of 60 degrees.

We'll see some sun and mild temperatures Saturday morning. After that, we're looking at another round of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday night, colder air comes in as rain continues to fall. Some of us, mainly in the far north and west of the region like the Poconos, could see rain change over to wintry mix or snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Rounds of rain. High 53

Friday: AM shower, warm. High 60, Low 48

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 54, Low 44

Sunday: Chilly rain. High 44, Low 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40, Low 35

Tuesday: Some sun. High 41, Low 28

Wednesday: Seasonable. High 43, Low 30