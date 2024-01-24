Philadelphia weather: Drizzle and mist on Wednesday before PM rain showers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may want to keep an umbrella or waterproof jacket with you today as we're expecting some mist and drizzle to fall during the day Wednesday - and then evening rain showers.

For the most part, it's just a cloudy hump day with temperatures a lot warmer than we've been used to. The high temperature Wednesday is 44 degrees.

Don't try to go out on any frozen lakes today as ice is melting fast with temperatures above freezing. By the end of tomorrow if not today, we're going to see this snow completely gone as temperatures stay in the rain zone this week.

We're still waiting for a slow-moving system to arrive with our nighttime rain. Right now it's looking like it will setup over the Lehigh Valley and Poconos by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Most of this should stay north and west of Philadelphia, but there could be a few showers heading into South Jersey or Delaware with this system during your evening commute Wednesday night.

Then into Thursday morning as the system keeps moving, we'll see more widespread rain over South Jersey, Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs, and Delaware for your morning commute.

This is not heavy rain at all, especially compared to recent storms. We're not expecting flooding or any danger - just a dreary, rainy commute if you're driving in to work.

There may be a lull in the precipitation Thursday afternoon, and then a return for the Thursday night commute home.

By Friday morning into Saturday, we start to clear out and you can enjoy temperatures potentially in the low to mid 60s. Right now we're expecting a high of 64 degrees on Friday.

Rain could return late Saturday into Sunday and usher in a return to more usual January temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy with chance of showers. High 44

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 54, Low 42

Friday: AM shower and much warmer! High 64, Low 50

Saturday: Some sun early. High 54, Low 42

Sunday: A chilly rain. High 43, Low 42

Monday: Back to usual January temps. High 39, Low 34

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 40, Low 28

