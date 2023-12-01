Philadelphia, Pa. weather: Rain, warmer temperatures coming Friday, Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clouds will roll into the Philadelphia region as we move through Friday, giving way to afternoon and early evening rain showers.

The morning starts off in the 30s in the city and Pa. suburbs, with warmer temperatures at the Jersey Shore and Delaware.

Out west, showers are moving through. We'll see clouds roll in this afternoon, and then by 2 p.m. showers will reach our area - hitting the western parts of the region first.

You might be able to have a dry afterschool pickup or lunch break in the city or Jersey, but it's less likely out in Chester, Montgomery, Berks and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania or in New Castle County, Delaware.

By the evening commute around 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., we'll see showers all over our region.

The rain moves out around 8 p.m.

In addition to showers, we'll see mild temperatures.

We'll top out at 51 in the city, a little warmer at the Shore and cooler in the Lehigh Valley, with highs around 44 degrees.

Temperatures go down to the 40s overnight in the city, and then we see a high of 60 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday, it looks like there will be some more rain at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: PM showers. High 51

Saturday: Mostly cloudt, warm for December. High 60, Low 45

Sunday: Rain likely impacting Eagles-49ers. High 56, Low 49.

Monday: AM shower possible. High 53, Low 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 47, Low 36.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 43, Low 34.

Thursday: Turning cooler. High 41, Low 28.

