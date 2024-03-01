Chilly start to Friday in Philadelphia region before rain, spring-like weather move in

Chilly morning in Philadelphia region before rain and weekend warmup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a bit of a morning chill in the Philadelphia region Friday before high temperatures reach the 40s, nearing 50 in Philadelphia and other parts of Pennsylvania.

It'll stay a little cooler toward the Jersey Shore, with a high of 43 degrees.

Regardless of where you're at on the mercury scale, we'll all get plenty of sunshine before clouds roll in Friday night.

Then we're tracking a weather system that will reach our area early Saturday morning and bring periods of rain throughout the day. The steadiest rain will be from Philadelphia down to the Jersey Shore, where a half inch to an inch of precipitation could fall.

After that, it will really start to feel like the start of meteorological spring, which is from March 1 to the end of May.

While it'll start a little rainy, Sunday will save the weekend, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s.

Temperatures remain mild next week, but an unsettled weather pattern looks to bring rain chances back for the middle of the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Nice start to March. High 49

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 54, Low 37

Sunday: Mild, some sun. High 62, Low 47

Monday: Clouds and sun. High 61, Low 45

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 59, Low 43

Wednesday: Rain returns. High 58, Low 48

Thursday: Showers around. High 54, Low 45

