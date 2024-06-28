Pleasant Friday weather in Philadelphia area with low humidity, a light breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to your Friday… and a beautiful Friday at that. Skies will be sun-filled, the air clean, seasonably mild temps in the mid-low 80s and very low humidity for late June.

We're looking at a high of 82 degrees in the city and pleasant weather for the Phillies game against the Marlins tonight at Citizens Bank Park. Start time for the Phillies game is 6:20 p.m. and it will be around 78 degrees with just a few clouds in the sky for first pitch.

Whether you're headed to the game or just out for a walk, be sure to spend a ton of time outside today, you won't be disappointed! I can smell the grills firing up already.

A contrast in the feels-like temperatures between Friday and Saturday.

This is our last day of short relief from the muggy, sticky weather we've been all too familiar with the past few weeks.

The gorgeous weather won't last too long, however, as the steam factor creeps up quickly on Saturday. Dew points return to the 70's by late Saturday as a warm front sets up to the north - we'll see more clouds than sun with a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon.

Philadelphia and the suburbs as well as the Lehigh Valley are under a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday, with central and western Pennsylvania under a slight risk.

Sunday looks like the hotter weekend day with more potential storm activity. The high temperature will be with near 90 and with very high humidity (we have it at a "gross" level on our muggy meter), it will likely feel close to 100 degrees again.

A slow moving front will cross the region with the chance for scattered storms.

After that front, we usher in a return to pleasant, comfortable conditions for the start of July on Monday.

As of now, it is looking like a return to 90s is imminent for Independence Day with the chance for storms, but we'll keep you posted on the holiday forecast as we get closer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Gorgeous day. High 82

Saturday: Humid with a shower. High 87, Low 66

Sunday: Hot, humid and stormy. High 92, Low 77

Monday: Sunny and nice. High 83, Low 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 64

Wednesday: Warming up. High 88, Low 66

Thursday: Hot July 4th. High 94, Low 72

