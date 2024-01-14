NEXT Weather: A little snow, a lot of wind, cold temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The temperatures have dropped some 30 degrees since Saturday morning, signaling a return to winter conditions across the area. Along with that, expect the winds to continue to howl, with sustained westerly and southwesterly breezes around 20 to 25 mph. Overnight and through Sunday afternoon, gusts could top 40 mph.

That said, we're laying the groundwork with those winds and temperatures for a little snow action Sunday. A reinforcing arctic front will swing through for the mid-morning through the afternoon, giving us a likely chance of snow squalls—quick bursts of heavy snow, that will look impressive while they're over your area but won't leave much in the way of accumulation.

CBS News Philadelphia

From the mid to late morning, these squalls will move west to east, hovering over the city of Philadelphia after 11 a.m. through the early afternoon. Expect reduced visibilities, blowing snow and near-white-out conditions for a short period in these squalls. While some areas in the mountains may get some light accumulations, the temperatures will rise into the mid-30s in the city, squashing any chances of anything significant.

That said, grassy surfaces and parked cars may pick up a coating to perhaps half an inch. Any little amounts we do get will be gone by the mid-afternoon, with some sun returning along with those slightly milder temperatures.

Beyond that, expect generally partly cloudy skies and gusty winds for the remainder of the day.

Next week: a bitterly cold stretch of weather moves in, along with at least two chances of some [light] accumulating snow. Stay tuned!

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday's forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.