Watch CBS News
Weather

Philadelphia weather: Clear and dry for Thanksgiving

By Andrew Kozak

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Clear and dry for Thanksgiving
NEXT Weather: Clear and dry for Thanksgiving 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is mostly cloudy to start, then sunny and seasonable, with highs in the low to middle 50s.

download-1.png

Weather will be great for a late-day stroll, whether that's before or after your meal. You will need your jacket if you venture out.  

Another cold front will cross the area on Black Friday, bringing clouds. While Friday is not too bad, this will open the door to a very chilly weekend. 

Lows will drop back into the 20s with daytime highs only in the mid to low 40s Saturday, with upper 40s Sunday.

download-1.png

The Eagles host the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, and there might be some showers toward the Jersey Shore but we're not expecting anything major that would impact the game.

 Next week looking dry but highs in the 40s remain in the forecast, which is below normal for this time of year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

download.png

Thursday: Partly cloudy, not bad for Thanksgiving. High 53

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 50, Low 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 43, Low 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 51, Low 28

Monday: More clouds. High 48, Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 40, Low 28

Wednesday: Cloudy morning and sunny late. High 42, Low 26

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 6:21 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.