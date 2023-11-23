Philadelphia weather: Clear and dry for Thanksgiving

NEXT Weather: Clear and dry for Thanksgiving

NEXT Weather: Clear and dry for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is mostly cloudy to start, then sunny and seasonable, with highs in the low to middle 50s.

Weather will be great for a late-day stroll, whether that's before or after your meal. You will need your jacket if you venture out.

Another cold front will cross the area on Black Friday, bringing clouds. While Friday is not too bad, this will open the door to a very chilly weekend.

Lows will drop back into the 20s with daytime highs only in the mid to low 40s Saturday, with upper 40s Sunday.

The Eagles host the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, and there might be some showers toward the Jersey Shore but we're not expecting anything major that would impact the game.

Next week looking dry but highs in the 40s remain in the forecast, which is below normal for this time of year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, not bad for Thanksgiving. High 53

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 50, Low 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 43, Low 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 51, Low 28

Monday: More clouds. High 48, Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 40, Low 28

Wednesday: Cloudy morning and sunny late. High 42, Low 26

