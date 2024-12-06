Celebrate the holidays with Grammy Award-winning Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts

Share the love of the arts for the holiday season with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Our diverse city is the perfect platform for showcasing the ever-evolving sounds of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, especially during the holidays.

They will continue honoring their classic symphonic repertoires throughout the season while spicing it up with Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin's newest "Yannick's Holiday Mixtape."

They will perform their beloved and expected shows, such as Handel's Messiah and their 11th annual "A Soulful Christmas," led by Creator and Director Dr. J. Donald Dumpson. It will include their special guest, gospel singer and six-time Grammy-nominee Dr. Ricky Dillard, aka "The Choir Master."

Returning for the second year is Grammy winner Sarama Joy performing "A Joyful Holiday" in the beautiful Marian Anderson Hall. Conductor William Eddins returns to lead the "Glorious Sound of Christmas."

Yannick always looks for refreshing and fun ways to bring the younger generations through their doors. The "Children's Holiday Spectacular" features the Commonwealth Youth Choir, Philadelphia Boys Choir, Philadelphia Girl's Choir and dancers from the Rock School for Dance Education. The "Muppet Christmas Carol" returns.

Do you have New Year's plans? The Philadelphia Orchestra is ringing in the new year with Marin Alsop, violinist Himari, and dancers from Caleb Teicher and Company. Grab a holiday cocktail and enjoy celebrating the past year and inviting 2025.

The Ensemble Arts Philly is just as festive. For those who aren't celebrating the holidays but still want to soak in the magic of live performances, Stomp is passing through. The Forrest Theater is hosting the bio-musical of Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise and Philadanco will jazz up the stage.

This is the season of giving. Presenting the gift of the live arts is unforgettable. Gift Cards make the perfect present for experiencing the magic forever. It is the time to make memories and give the gift of such. Speaking of giving, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts is joining forces with the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge for The Joy of Sharing. You can help provide help for those in need, ensuring every child gets to celebrate the holiday just like you and me.

It's a gift to donate, so please bring an unwrapped toy to any performance. All venues will host The Joy of Sharing boxes in their lobbies. It's time to enjoy this season to its fullest by giving in the capacity you choose.

This briefly overviews The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts' winter lineup. For tickets, times and dates and to learn more about The Joy of Sharing, visit ensembleartsphilly.org. Happy Holidays to you and yours!