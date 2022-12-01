Philly opens competition to design Harriet Tubman statue

Philadelphia looking for artists to design Harriet Tubman sculpture

Philadelphia looking for artists to design Harriet Tubman sculpture

Philadelphia looking for artists to design Harriet Tubman sculpture

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is planning a new tribute to Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman.

The city wants to replace a traveling 9-foot-tall sculpture of the abolitionist that was temporarily on display earlier this year.

The permanent sculpture will be put outside City Hall.

On Wednesday, the city opened a competition to design the new sculpture.

Artists have until Jan. 26 to submit their qualifications.