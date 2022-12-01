Watch CBS News
Philly opens competition to design Harriet Tubman statue

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is planning a new tribute to Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman.

The city wants to replace a traveling 9-foot-tall sculpture of the abolitionist that was temporarily on display earlier this year.

The permanent sculpture will be put outside City Hall.

On Wednesday, the city opened a competition to design the new sculpture.

Artists have until Jan. 26 to submit their qualifications.

