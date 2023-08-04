2 men shot, killed in Philadelphia's Olney section: police

Digital Brief: Aug. 3, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened inside a building on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street just after 7:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both shot multiple times throughout their bodies. They were both taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police said.