2 men shot, killed in Philadelphia's Olney section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Thursday night, police said.
The shooting happened inside a building on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street just after 7:30 p.m.
A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both shot multiple times throughout their bodies. They were both taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.
No arrests have been made, police said.
