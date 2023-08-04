Watch CBS News
2 men shot, killed in Philadelphia's Olney section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened inside a building on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street just after 7:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both shot multiple times throughout their bodies. They were both taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. 

No arrests have been made, police said. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:51 PM

