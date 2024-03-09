Portraits of people taken hostage by Hamas on display in Philadelphia's Old City museum

Old City museum showcases portraits of people taken hostage by Hamas | Exclusive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - After the brutal Hamas-led attack in Israel on October 7 last year, eight Philadelphia women decided to use art to honor hostages taken.

"We wanted to show the humanity of the hostages who have been dehumanized, to bring the story of Israel's hostages to the public's attention, as it fades from the media's attention," one person said.

Artists Sivia Katz Braustein, Nancy Gordan, Deborah Morris Zakheim, Judy Rohtbart, Jane Bennett, Carol Lert, Sue Seif, and Carol Denmark began painting a combined 240 portraits of the hostages and are now displaying their tributes at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

Braunstein was in Israel visiting family on Oct. 7 during the attack. She and her family hid in a safe room for 24 hours. When she and her husband returned to Philadelphia, she and her friends immediately began painting portraits of the hostages.

"We've spent hours looking them in their eyes," said Katz Braunstein. "There's a connectivity for me amongst them, amongst the eight of us with them."

The group of artists said they are deeply connected to each portrait.

"Looking into their eyes for hours while you're painting, it really makes them part of you. You can't help feeling," Rohtbart said.

"You can't even imagine how that will affect the rest of his life," Denmark said.

"You're trying to paint somebody, envisioning them alive and well and having the life they were living," Zakheim said.

The Weitzman said they are honored to display the portraits.

"This installation seeks to illuminate the individual stories of the hostages and their humanity," The Weitzman said.

Two delegates with StandWithUs, an international nonpartisan organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism attended the exhibit.

Funding for the exhibit was provided by the Combat Antisemitism Movement and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

The portraits will be on display at the Weitzman National Museum of American History through April 14.

This collection will be shown in other museums and cities and ultimately be given to the hostages' families.

Museum hours are Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free.