Officials to break ground on rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia officials break ground on rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek
Philadelphia officials break ground on rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are breaking ground on two rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek on Monday.

Mayor Jim Kenney will be one of the officials to break ground on Cobbs Creek Nature Playground' and Cobbs Creek Environmental Center.

An artist has a rendering of the projects, costing more than $3 million.

The improvements include new playground equipment, walking paths, pedestrian lighting, and security cameras.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:01 AM

