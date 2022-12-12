Officials to break ground on rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek

Philadelphia officials break ground on rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are breaking ground on two rebuild projects in Cobbs Creek on Monday.

Mayor Jim Kenney will be one of the officials to break ground on Cobbs Creek Nature Playground' and Cobbs Creek Environmental Center.

An artist has a rendering of the projects, costing more than $3 million.

The improvements include new playground equipment, walking paths, pedestrian lighting, and security cameras.