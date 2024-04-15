Philadelphia offering up to $1,000 bonus for pool lifeguards this summer

Mayor Parker to sign executive order, Trump trial begins and other headlines | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for a summer job? The City of Philadelphia is looking for you.

The city's Parks and Recreation department is currently hiring lifeguards to staff its pools for summer 2024, and applicants who act fast could end up with some extra cash at the end of the season.

Qualified lifeguard candidates who submit their application by the end of Monday, April 15 and work through the entire summer can earn up to a $1,000 end-of-season bonus.

Those who submit a completed application by May 15 could be eligible for a $500 end-of-season bonus.

Requirements to be a City of Philadelphia lifeguard

Be at least 16 years old

Pass the lifeguard screen test

Complete a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course

How can you pass the lifeguard screen test?

Swim 300 yards non-stop (not timed, but swimmers who stop will need to start over), aka 12 laps of freestyle or breaststroke in a 25-yard pool

Tread water for two minutes without using your arms

Retrieve a 10-pound brick from a 12-foot-deep well, swim to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the brick, using only your legs (must finish within one minute and 40 seconds)

Where to find free training and lifeguard screening

Abraham Lincoln High School, 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136. Monday-Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friends Select School, 17th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 19103. Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., 19130. Tuesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

