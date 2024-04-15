Watch CBS News
Philadelphia offering up to $1,000 bonus for pool lifeguards this summer

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for a summer job? The City of Philadelphia is looking for you.

The city's Parks and Recreation department is currently hiring lifeguards to staff its pools for summer 2024, and applicants who act fast could end up with some extra cash at the end of the season.

Qualified lifeguard candidates who submit their application by the end of Monday, April 15 and work through the entire summer can earn up to a $1,000 end-of-season bonus.

Those who submit a completed application by May 15 could be eligible for a $500 end-of-season bonus.

Requirements to be a City of Philadelphia lifeguard

  • Be at least 16 years old
  • Pass the lifeguard screen test
  • Complete a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course

How can you pass the lifeguard screen test?

  • Swim 300 yards non-stop (not timed, but swimmers who stop will need to start over), aka 12 laps of freestyle or breaststroke in a 25-yard pool
  • Tread water for two minutes without using your arms
  • Retrieve a 10-pound brick from a 12-foot-deep well, swim to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the brick, using only your legs (must finish within one minute and 40 seconds)

Where to find free training and lifeguard screening

First published on April 15, 2024 / 11:36 AM EDT

