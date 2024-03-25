Meet some of the entrepreneurs powering Philadelphia's SHEconomy in Northern Liberties

Meet some of the women behind Philadelphia's SHEconomy boom in Northern Liberties

Meet some of the women behind Philadelphia's SHEconomy boom in Northern Liberties

Meet some of the women behind Philadelphia's SHEconomy boom in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Northern Liberties is home to many of Philadelphia's thriving female entrepreneurs. Meet three first-time business owners who are empowering women to be comfortable in their own skin while inspiring the next generation to follow their dreams.

"I feel more at peace here than I have in a lot of other places that I've worked," said Tori McCutcheon, owner of Wash~Day hair salon.

McCutcheon dreamed early on that she wanted to own her own salon and studio after fond memories of having "wash days" growing up.

"It was like a bonding time with me and my mom, so like that was kind of like where everything came from," she said.

After just a year in business, McCutcheon is ready to offer her clients even more and is excited to expand her space in Northern Liberties.

"I love it. I think that everyone's family-oriented, everyone's really into the community," McCutcheon said.

A sentiment shared across the street by Madison Kaplan, who owns Madison K Cookies.

"Everyone's here, you feel like you're in the city and out of the city," Kaplan said.

The owner of Madison K Cookies enthusiastically bakes to celebrate almost every holiday and notable month.

"So right now you're catching us obviously in Women's History Month," Kaplan said.



Kaplan said it's the kids who come in to meet her, especially the young girls, who make her job just as sweet as the treats she sells.

"They tell me they want to be a baker when they're older. They want to have a business when they're older and it makes me just wanna like be a good role model," she said.

Beyond inspiring the next generation, these women also strive to support each other and their teams.

Dr. Julia Gombar, the owner of Revive Medical, has an interesting story. Born in Ukraine, and not knowing a word of English, she came to the U.S. at four years old, put herself through medical school, and started one of the first major medical aesthetics spas in Northern Liberties.

"This office is nothing without this team. I truly, truly believe that I have such a strong team here, and I'm so blessed for it," Gombar said.

Now several years in, they are flipping the script on aesthetic medicine and the beauty industry.

"It's not about vanity and just looks but the way you make people feel," said Danielle Palacio, a medical provider at Revive Medical.

For Gombar, it's important to keep her growing practice in an area full of woman leaders and entrepreneurs.

"The community and the neighborhood is so, so close that I feel like I really wouldn't want to move anywhere else," she said.

Three very different businesses and owners, but when asked for Women's History Month who their No. 1 role model is, the answer was the same.

"My mom, she passed a few years ago and just the way that she has taught me to care for people," McCutcheon said.

"My mom. I mean my whole life she has just taught me to be so fearless," Kaplan said.

"My mom, my godmother, my team, everyone here," Gombar said.