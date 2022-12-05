Watch CBS News
Man shot, in critical condition in Olney: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Olney, police say. It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on North 6th Street and Olney Avenue.

Officials say the victim was transported to Einstein Hospital in a private car.

Police have also not released the victim's identity or possible suspects.

At last check, no arrests have been made. 

