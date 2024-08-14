Noble Street Bridge in Philadelphia closed indefinitely because of safety issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Noble Street Bridge in Philadelphia is closed indefinitely because of problems with the support beams, officials said.

Some portions of the steel support beams in the bridge over 13th Street between Broad and 12th streets are "deficient" and cannot carry the loads, Department of Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi announced Wednesday.

Warning signs will be installed, and the road will be blocked at both ends of the bridge, an announcement from the department said.

The Rail Park will remain open during the closure. Pedestrians and cyclists will cross over 13th Street in the Rail Park instead of on the roadway part of the bridge.