Neighbor pulls multiple kids, adults through window to escape fire in Nicetown, 1 killed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital, including an infant, after a fire broke out in a home in Philadelphia's Nicetown section early Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia FIre Department said.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Harry Bannan, investigators believe the fire started on the the first floor of a three-story home on the 1900 block of Dennie Street. Crews responded the blaze just before 2:15 a.m., where Bannan said they encountered heavy fire and smoke throughout the property.

One man, who investigators believe is around 60 years old, was found dead on the first floor of the house. At least five other people were taken to local hospitals, including an 18-year-old mother and her young child, who escaped with the help of a neighbor. In total, Bannan said 12 people were living inside the home.

Marchant-Cartier Johnson told CBS News Philadelphia that he heard banging on his bedroom window, located on the third floor. He helped the young woman and the infant get inside and then pulled five other children and three adults in through the window. Once they were safely inside his home, Johnson said he gave them clothes to stay warm and dry.

"I pulled the family in, one by one, to get them out," Johnson said. "Smoke was following them. I grabbed the little baby first ... my concern was just, get everybody in. No fame, no glory, no nothing. It just all to help a family, being a part as one, that's all."

Another man and woman were taken to Temple University Hospital, a 38-year-old woman who was hurt after jumping from the second flood of the home, and a 24-year-old man, who had smoke inhalation.

Bannan said another person was also transported to Temple by police, but officials weren't sure where that individual came from.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.