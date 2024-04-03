Watch CBS News
Local News

Neighbor pulls multiple kids, adults through window to escape fire in Nicetown, 1 killed

By Alexandra Simon, Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Next-door neighbor pulls family through his bedroom window to escape burning home
Next-door neighbor pulls family through his bedroom window to escape burning home 02:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital, including an infant, after a fire broke out in a home in Philadelphia's Nicetown section early Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia FIre Department said.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Harry Bannan, investigators believe the fire started on the the first floor of a three-story home on the 1900 block of Dennie Street. Crews responded the blaze just before 2:15 a.m., where Bannan said they encountered heavy fire and smoke throughout the property.

One man, who investigators believe is around 60 years old, was found dead on the first floor of the house. At least five other people were taken to local hospitals, including an 18-year-old mother and her young child, who escaped with the help of a neighbor. In total, Bannan said 12 people were living inside the home.

Marchant-Cartier Johnson told CBS News Philadelphia that he heard banging on his bedroom window, located on the third floor. He helped the young woman and the infant get inside and then pulled five other children and three adults in through the window. Once they were safely inside his home, Johnson said he gave them clothes to stay warm and dry.

"I pulled the family in, one by one, to get them out," Johnson said. "Smoke was following them. I grabbed the little baby first ... my concern was just, get everybody in. No fame, no glory, no nothing. It just all to help a family, being a part as one, that's all."

Another man and woman were taken to Temple University Hospital, a 38-year-old woman who was hurt after jumping from the second flood of the home, and a 24-year-old man, who had smoke inhalation.

Bannan said another person was also transported to Temple by police, but officials weren't sure where that individual came from.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 6:21 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.