NEXT Weather: Skies slowly clearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a cloudy, dreary, rainy and foggy cap on the weekend, our NEXT Weather team forecasts that we will see skies slowly clear out Monday, as the main area of low pressure moves away from the east coast.

While it was rather mild Saturday and Sunday, Monday's highs won't be nearly as warm, with most of our area in the upper 40s to low 50s. For what it's worth, that is pretty seasonable for early December.

A weakening area of low pressure to our south moves through Monday, providing us with mostly cloudy skies, but no rain in the forecast. We'll gradually see clearing skies by the time Tuesday morning rolls around.

Back to the 40s

By Tuesday, surface high pressure will help to clear things out, but also cool us down, with highs stuck in the 40s (30s in the mountains).

Tuesday night a tough but weak system deepens and moves in, but a bulk of the precipitation along with it will stay to the south. That said, we can't rule out a few showers across Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey, with a few flakes mixing in as well.

Temperatures will be in the 30s overnight -- so any slushy, wet wintry weather should not accumulate. Colder temperatures and mixed skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Late week warm up

By Friday, warm air advection brings us more of a southerly flow of wind around a departing area of high pressure -- meaning we're back to the 50s!

In fact, Friday should be pleasant around the Philadelphia area with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We'll continue that trend into Saturday. The beginning of next weekend, at least right now, looks fantastic!

Beyond that, mild temperatures should remain in the forecast for Sunday, although the second half of the weekend will also bring our next widespread chance of rain.

Here's your seven-day forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 50, Low 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 46, Low 35.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44, Low 34.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43, Low 28.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 53, Low 33.

Saturday: Milder start. High 57, Low 38.

Sunday: Rain returns. High 55, Low 47.

