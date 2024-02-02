Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, Founders Philly Freeze-Out, Tom Segura: Delaware Valley Weekend Entertainment Guide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It's no secret the Philadelphia region has had its most brutal winter since 2022 and sadly, we're not over the hump yet, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil saw on Groundhog Day.

When the weather is wintry or the wind is whipping, we just can't be expected to want to leave the house, get off the couch, or even try something new for that matter. We get stuck in the same routine of finishing the work week, going to the same bars and restaurants near our homes out of convenience and then ending the night re-watching the same reruns of "Friends" and "The Office."

The best way to break out of this social rut is to try something different and get it planned before you're in the thick of your weekend. But what's something different to do and where do you even start trying to find these kinds of events?

CBS News Philadelphia compiled a list of a variety of events going on around the Philadelphia area to help take the weight of making those plans off your plate.

Festivals/Events this weekend

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week: Friday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 11.

A two-course lunch or a three-course dinner for less than $50? Let me feel fancy for a second! The easiest way to break your winter rut is by trying a new restaurant and there's no better time to catch a deal than during Northern Liberties Restaurant Week 2024.

Participating restaurants include:

Añejo Philadelphia

Apricot Stone

Baan Thai Thai Cuisine

Bagels and Co.

Bar1010

Bourbon and Branch

Cantina Dos Segundos

Circles Thai

D'Oliva Pizza & Grill

El Camino Real

Figo Italian

Hello Vietnam

Heritage

Hikari Sushi

Jerry's Bar

North 3rd

Nourish

Pera Turkish Cuisine

Playa Bowls

Royal Thai & Sushi

SET NoLibs

Seiko Japanese Restaurant

Silk City

Standard Tap

Fishtown Card Show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia: Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Pokemon cards to sports collectibles, the Fishtown Card Show is serving up exactly what a proud card collector is looking for. According to the event's website, the event will feature more than 150 vendors consisting of autographs, sports memorabilia, Pokemon cards and more.

A couple more perks include free event parking at Rivers Casino, free entry for children 10 years and under, and James Spence Authentication will be at the event to verify your collectibles. Tickets start at $10 - $25 on Eventbrite, secure yours now!

Founders Philly Freeze-Out on Main Street in Manayunk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Maybe you want to lean into the winter wonderland aspect of the season. Try checking out Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk to catch live ice-carvings, take in cool ice sculptures and shop around the Founders Winter Market which will be full of local vendors and creators at 4170 Main Street.

Founders Brewing helps turn Main Street Manayunk into the North Pole! The event features a chowder crawl, food and drink specials at more than 15 restaurants/bars, merchant giveaways, live music and so much more.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" at Walnut Street Theatre, Saturday and Sunday Feb. 3 - 4

Calling all theater fans! Edward Albee's Tony Award-winning Best Play "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" is playing at the Walnut Street Theatre this weekend. Whether you're looking for a nighttime showing or an afternoon matinee, Walnut Street Theatre has plenty of options for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Saturday's evening show start at $57.

Sports this weekend

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Catch the 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets on their home turf Saturday night. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Villanova Wildcats Men's Basketball vs. Providence Friars Men's Basketball at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Feb. 4

The Wildcats and Friars face off Saturday night. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Tickets start at just $15.

St Joseph's Hawks Men's Basketball vs. LaSalle Explorers Men's Basketball at LaSalle University on Saturday, Feb. 3

Two parts of The Big 5 are playing Saturday afternoon! Tip-off is at 12 p.m. and tickets start at just $6.

Comedy shows this weekend

Tom Segura Come Together at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's show start at $99

Segura is most known for his lineup of Netflix specials including big names like "Sledgehammer," "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," "Mostly Stories," and "Completely Normal." He also has a podcast with his best friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer called "2 Bears 1 Cave." Tickets for Saturday's show start at $99.

Desi Banks: The Purpose Chaser Tour at The Fillmore Friday, Feb. 2

Desi Banks is a standup comedian, actor and social media content creator. The comedian's social media accounts feature sketch-based comedy skits where he has amassed a whopping 8.6 million followers on Instagram and 2.63 million subscribers on YouTube.

The comedian will perform two shows Friday at The Fillmore, the first one is at 8 p.m. the closer is at 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first show kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $67.50. Tickets for the 10:30 p.m. show start at $67.50.

Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour at The Met Philly on Saturday, Feb. 3

You know him, you love him, it's Ronny Chieng at The Met in North Philly! Chieng is well-known for his features in "Crazy Rich Asians," "M3GAN," Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "The Daily Show."

Chieng also has two Netflix specials, "Asian Comedian Destroys America!" and "Speakeasy." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $47.10.