Philadelphia weather: Sunny spring day with highs in the 70s, great night for Phillies baseball

Lots of sun with highs in the 70s Tuesday, prime weather for PM Phillies game | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday brings another day of sunshine and warmer weather, though high temps will drop slightly from the 80s we saw Monday.

The day starts slightly cooler than it did yesterday, but anyone who felt that Monday's high of 84 degrees was too warm too soon should love today's forecast.

Highs today will reach the mid-70s with abundantly sunny skies. Expect a light breeze and slight reduction in the humidity.

Allergy forecast

Tree, weed and grass pollen are all still at extreme levels.

And if if feels like this allergy season is particularly rough, you're not alone. Doctors say the spring allergy season is longer and more intense than it's been in the past because of global warming. Around Philadelphia, spring flowers and budding trees look beautiful, but they're also to blame for triggering a spike in allergy symptoms.

Pollen and allergens, April 16, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Phillies weather

It'll be a perfect night for baseball as the Philadelphia Phillies continue their home stand against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is again set for 6:40 p.m.

Temps will be around 72 degrees for tailgating time, and with no rain in the forecast, no need to pack the emergency poncho.

Phillies game forecast, April 16, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

More rain midweek

Wednesday morning starts with some early, but clouds start to move in around 10 a.m. By 2:30 p.m. a band of rain will reach the city and suburbs, likely bringing showers for the evening commute.

Wednesday rain forecast, April 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

At this point, the system doesn't appear to be severe.

Scattered showers continue Thursday, and an east wind will keep conditions cloudy, damp and chilly with high temps only reaching the 50s.

Friday looks drier, but a front could bring a shower chance on Saturday.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, April 16, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday: High of 74, sunny and beautiful

Wednesday: High of 65, low of 50, clouds and PM rain

Thursday: High of 58, low of 53, AM showers and chilly

Friday: High of 65, low of 46, more clouds than sun

Saturday: High of 65, low of 52, partly sunny with a possible shower

Sunday: High of 62, low of 46, mostly cloudy

Monday: High of 64, low of 44, partly sunny