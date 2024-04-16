Philadelphia weather: Sunny spring day with highs in the 70s, great night for Phillies baseball
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday brings another day of sunshine and warmer weather, though high temps will drop slightly from the 80s we saw Monday.
The day starts slightly cooler than it did yesterday, but anyone who felt that Monday's high of 84 degrees was too warm too soon should love today's forecast.
Highs today will reach the mid-70s with abundantly sunny skies. Expect a light breeze and slight reduction in the humidity.
Allergy forecast
Tree, weed and grass pollen are all still at extreme levels.
And if if feels like this allergy season is particularly rough, you're not alone. Doctors say the spring allergy season is longer and more intense than it's been in the past because of global warming. Around Philadelphia, spring flowers and budding trees look beautiful, but they're also to blame for triggering a spike in allergy symptoms.
Phillies weather
It'll be a perfect night for baseball as the Philadelphia Phillies continue their home stand against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is again set for 6:40 p.m.
Temps will be around 72 degrees for tailgating time, and with no rain in the forecast, no need to pack the emergency poncho.
More rain midweek
Wednesday morning starts with some early, but clouds start to move in around 10 a.m. By 2:30 p.m. a band of rain will reach the city and suburbs, likely bringing showers for the evening commute.
At this point, the system doesn't appear to be severe.
Scattered showers continue Thursday, and an east wind will keep conditions cloudy, damp and chilly with high temps only reaching the 50s.
Friday looks drier, but a front could bring a shower chance on Saturday.
7-day forecast
Tuesday: High of 74, sunny and beautiful
Wednesday: High of 65, low of 50, clouds and PM rain
Thursday: High of 58, low of 53, AM showers and chilly
Friday: High of 65, low of 46, more clouds than sun
Saturday: High of 65, low of 52, partly sunny with a possible shower
Sunday: High of 62, low of 46, mostly cloudy
Monday: High of 64, low of 44, partly sunny