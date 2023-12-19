Philadelphia forecast: Chance for scattered snow showers early Tuesday before cold, blustery afternoon

NEXT Weather: Possible scattered snow showers early Tuesday before cold, blustery afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS ) -- After heavy rain, flooding and winds over 60 mph, conditions will clear out and dry up on Tuesday.

Expect a return to winter temperatures over the next few days, with 40s for highs and 20s and 30s for lows, though colder in the mountains.

A band of snow moving through the Poconos and Lehigh Valley early Monday morning is sticking together and could bring some scattered showers to the region, before clearing out to a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold and blustery afternoon is on the way, with wind chills at 32 degrees or below, but sunny skies return Wednesday through Thursday, when winter officially begins on Thursday at 10:27 p.m.!

Increasing clouds move in by the start of the weekend, though it'll remain dry.

Unfortunately for anyone dreaming of a White Christmas, there's no snow on the horizon for the holiday. On Christmas Eve, temps will reach the mid-to-upper 40s with mixed skies, then on Christmas Day, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: High of 41, colder and windy

Wednesday: High of 47, low of 28, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 46, low of 31, sunny and seasonable

Friday: High of 42, low of 27, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 47, low of 29, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 49, low of 37, sun and clouds

Monday: High of 52, low of 34, mostly sunny