Philadelphia Mütter Museum receives 2 preserved fetuses in package: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have launched an investigation after they said a package containing two preserved fetuses was delivered to the Mütter Museum Tuesday morning.

Police said at around 11:36 a.m., museum staff received a package that held two preserved fetuses inside a glass jar. It is unknown at this time where the package came from.

The fetuses are said to have been turned over to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office for review.

Philadelphia's Mütter Museum displays preserved collections of anatomical specimens, models and medical instruments.

The goal of the unique museum is to help its visitors understand the mysteries and beauty of the human body and appreciate the history of diagnosis and treatment of disease, the Mütter website said.

Anyone with information regarding the unusual incident is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).