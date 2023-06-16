Philadelphia music program celebrates 10 years of empowering youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - On this week's Focusing On The Future, a local music education program is celebrating 10 years of empowering Philadelphia youth to think outside the box.

"I play trumpet," said 5th grader Saffron Cuarezma said. "When I play my music I just get into the music and I don't think about what's going on around me."

Ten-year-old Saffron has been playing the trumpet for two years. This shiny gold instrument is an expression of self.

"You have this opportunity to play an instrument for two days a week," said Saffron

"We have flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, percussion, drums for anybody else," said Band Director of Music Education Pathways Jordan Graef.

Music Education Pathways is a part of the Settlement School of Music. The after-school program has served over 1,200 students at 14 different schools throughout Philadelphia.

"The program started as a way to help supplement the normal day-to-day music teaching that's going on in schools throughout all of Philadelphia," said Graef.

Graef is also a music teacher, he's been working with Pathways young musicians for 10 years, since the beginning.

"Music just innately teaches you determination, grit, self-perseverance, just skills you could use for the rest of your life," said Graef.

"I probably wouldn't be in the school I am in now. I definitely feel I wouldn't be as confident in myself as I am now. If I wasn't playing music," said student Antonio Lavagnoli.

Most recently Music Education Pathways celebrated its 10th anniversary. The concert was a packed house inside Temple University. From the grand band to melodic voices and even a drum quartet.

Because of Saffron's hard work and dedication Music Education Pathways has gifted her with her own trumpet where she's now free to create music whenever.

"I get to play it at home, wherever and I can really practice on songs I want to do," said Saffron.