Philadelphia Music Alliance gives massive donations to Temple, Drexel, UArts music programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia universities have received a massive donation to support students studying music at the college level. Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Music Alliance (PMA) presented three $100,000 checks to representatives of three city universities: Temple University, University of the Arts, and Drexel University.

A private donor made a contribution specifically to support students studying music at the college level, according to the organization's managing director, Mark Schulz.

"To make an opportunity for the universities to support students who may find difficulty in getting into their program financially," Schulz said.

At Tuesday's ceremony, Philadelphia Music Alliance Board Chair Alan Rubens joined Schulz to hand out the checks to Andrew Pack, vice president for development and alumni relations at the University of the Arts; Mary E. Burke, vice president for institutional advancement at Temple University; and David Unruh, senior vice president for institutional advancement at Drexel University.

Pack said these types of scholarships are critical to the success of students at UArts.

"Donors like we saw today, they're really the backbone to UArts and what we do," Pack said. "It really gives our students the support they badly need to come here."

Pack said at UArts alone, this $100,000 gift will be able to support a four-year scholarship for at least five music students.

"Gifts like these go a long way to support our students," he said. "We don't take these gifts for granted."