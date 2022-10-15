Strike at Philadelphia Museum of Art ends ahead of major exhibit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After nearly three weeks, the strike led by union workers from the Philadelphia Museum of Art has ended. The museum has reached a deal with workers.
Union members say both parties came to an agreement on five main issues.
The strike had threatened to disrupt a major exhibit for the museum that opens next week with a launch party that is scheduled for Saturday.
