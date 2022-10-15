Watch CBS News
Local News

Strike at Philadelphia Museum of Art ends ahead of major exhibit

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Museum of Art reaches deal with union
Philadelphia Museum of Art reaches deal with union 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After nearly three weeks, the strike led by union workers from the Philadelphia Museum of Art has ended. The museum has reached a deal with workers.

Union members say both parties came to an agreement on five main issues.

The strike had threatened to disrupt a major exhibit for the museum that opens next week with a launch party that is scheduled for Saturday.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.