City inspecting unsafe Mt. Airy apartment after CBS News Philadelphia investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An apartment building on Crittenden Street in Northwest Philadelphia has been deemed an "unsafe structure" by the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections. Now, CBS News Philadelphia is asking if it's safe for residents to stay there.

Jamie Lawyer said it all started after the earthquake in April when she noticed a large crack running along the baseboard in her apartment and up the living room wall.

"I want to stay here but I'm convinced it's unsafe," Lawyer said. She's lived there since 2018 and loves the apartment located at 6325 Crittenden Street in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

Instead of going to her property manager, she says she notified the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections, or L&I, on April 8 but never heard back. Then, she flagged a member of city council, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, and on May 1, Lawyer says she came home from work to a large orange sign on the front door of the building.

The notice from L&I reads: "Unsafe Structure Notice of Violation Warning" ordering the property be repaired or demolished within 30 days.

"I'm a single mom, I'm working and I'm only getting a couple hours of sleep because I can't sleep because our home is unsafe," Lawyer said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked two outside structural engineers -- Mark Johannessen, the owner of Viking Engineers, and Michael Leonardo with Structural Engineering Design & Construction -- to take a look at the property Wednesday. They described an even more dire situation, noting there was no footing and the stone wall was rotating about a foot.

They were so concerned, they told CBS News Philadelphia they contacted L&I immediately.

"They have a violation and we feel it needs to be escalated, so we wrote a letter saying that it was dangerous," Johannessen said.

Johannessen thinks the situation has likely worsened since the city inspectors were there on May 1.

"I think the wall probably escalated this week. It doesn't take long. And once something fails, the only outcome is it's going to fall," he said.

When CBS News Philadelphia talked by phone to the property manager Wednesday, she said "no comment" but told us she had an engineer looking at the property.

"I think there's a big chance the wall can fail and because it's a load-bearing wall, the whole building can collapse," Leonardo said.

On Thursday, a spokesperson with L&I confirmed the department received the report from the engineers CBS News Philadelphia sent out there and will now send out city inspectors on Friday morning.