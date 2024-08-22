Philadelphia moms reflect on historic moment ahead of Kamala Harris accepting Democratic nomination for president

Philadelphia moms reflect on meaning of Kamala Harris' run for president for their daughters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - On the final day of the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the nomination for president on a major ticket.

CBS News Philadelphia talked to Philadelphians about how they're processing the historic moment.

"I think that particularly as a woman who has three daughters, I think that it means to me that hopefully we're moving in the right direction in the country," Savannah Nash said.

Nash and her friend Katie Gross watched their children enjoy the Columbus Square Park playground thinking about the historic moment happening more than 700 miles away in Chicago.

"In my lifetime as a kid I wasn't sure that everything was available to me as a career option in the same way as it would be to men and I don't think that they are going to experience that," Gross said.

At Love Park in Center City, Shakaira Anderson said that Harris' nomination represents a moment of possibility for women who look like her.

"It's inspiring. It means something," said Anderson. "We can actually look up to her and say my daughter can be like her. I don't have that dream but she has somebody to look up to. That's one of the greatest moments of history right now.

Nash says Thursday night will be a great moment for all Americans despite party affiliation and that beyond a moment of possibility, Harris' nomination symbolizes a glass ceiling already shattered.

"The thing I really like to remind my daughters about — it is that whether or not she is their favorite person to be the president, she has the opportunity to just try and that we all should have the opportunity to try," Nash said.