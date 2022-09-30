Philadelphia Military Academy lockdown lifted, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lockdown at a military school in North Philadelphia has been lifted. Police say Philadelphia Military Academy, located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street, was placed on lockdown at 12:35 p.m. Friday.

There were alleged reports of a weapon in the school.

The Philadelphia Police Department says they were unable to locate a firearm.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:11 p.m., police said.