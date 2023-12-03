Block evacuated in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood after police discover potentially explosive device
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An entire block in Philadelphia's Mayfair section was evacuated after police discovered a potentially explosive device on Sunday.
Police received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. reporting a person with a gun at a home on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue.
Once they were inside, police say they found a cardboard box with fuses coming out of it.
Authorities evacuated the block and notified the bomb squad.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
