Block evacuated in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood after police discover potentially explosive device

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An entire block in Philadelphia's Mayfair section was evacuated after police discovered a potentially explosive device on Sunday. 

Police received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. reporting a person with a gun at a home on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue.

Once they were inside, police say they found a cardboard box with fuses coming out of it. 

Authorities evacuated the block and notified the bomb squad. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 10:20 PM EST

