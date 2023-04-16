Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times, killed in Lawndale: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Lawndale section Sunday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 6400 block of Lawndale Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said the man was struck multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center at 1:06 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

First published on April 16, 2023 / 2:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

