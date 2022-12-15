DA: Philadelphia man gave woman drugs that led to overdose

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.

The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.

Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.

Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained a white wax bag stamped with the word "WHAM." The bags contained a white substance of suspected heroin/fentanyl, police say.

East Norriton Township Police and Montgomery County Detectives say they found and reviewed the victim's cellphone and messages exchanged with Talman. The conversation was related to the drug delivery, an Uber the victim paid for and the negotiation for the price of the substance.

The victim paid for the substance and delivery via Talman's Cash App account, police say.

According to police, Talman also cautioned the victim to "go slow" and only use "1/10 instead of 1/5" of a bag. Police believe Talman knew the drugs were capable of killing her.

Further investigation into Talman's cellphone data confirmed that he traveled from his home in Philadelphia to the Kensington section of Philadelphia and to the victim's home.

Police also conducted a "controlled buy" in Kensington, acquiring a bag with the label "WHAM." When tested, that bag contained a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Montgomery County's DA Steele says Talman is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility and related charges.

Talman is held at $250,000 cash bail and, due to his inability to pay it, is now at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 19.