Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan

Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan

Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan

Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.

Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.

If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.