Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan
Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.

Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.

If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 7:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.