Philadelphia literacy nonprofit receives "once-in-a-lifetime" donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beyond Literacy CEO Kimmell Proctor said she couldn't be more grateful to receive a $2 million donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

"It is a surprise," she said. "The largest single donation we received before this was $47,000."

Proctor said the donation will help with the organization's mission to empower adults through free literacy and language education.

The Philadelphia nonprofit was among hundreds of organizations from across the country to receive money from Scott's organization Yield Giving.

Four other Philadelphia-based organizations were also awarded donations between $1 million and $2 million.

The organizations are: 12 Plus ($1 million), Read Alliance ($1 million), Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation ($2 million) and Bread and Roses Community Fund ($2 million).

"It's really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Proctor said.

In 2019, Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, pledged to give away all of her fortune that she received after their divorce.

According to Yield Giving, she's since donated $17 billion to more than 2,300 nonprofits.

"I think she really understands the systemic needs and inequities," Proctor said.

Keith Brown, one of Beyond Literacy's students, says he struggles with reading and spelling, but says he came here to create a better future for himself.

"We realize we messed up, years behind," he said. "We want to get back up and do something for ourselves."

The rate of low literacy in Philadelphia is twice the national average, Proctor said. The donation from Scott will help the nonprofit expand its services to address a critical need in the city, she added.

"We have a large city-wide reach already, but this is going to really amplify what we are able to do," Proctor said.