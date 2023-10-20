Artists aim to expose Black history of Philadelphia's former 7th Ward with "Legacy Reclaimed" exhibit

New outdoor art installation offers a historic journey into Philadelphia's former 7th Ward

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new outdoor art installation offers a unique journey into the history of Philadelphia's former 7th Ward.

Artists Amelia Carter and Beth Lewis are on a mission to expose Philadelphians to the rich Black history that makes up the 7th Ward.

Their renderings and artwork will line a walking tour of the neighborhood with the opening of "Legacy Reclaimed: A 7th Ward Tribute."

"Our public exhibition is going to be scattered throughout the 7th Ward as part of the educational walking tour," Lewis said. "We are going to have vinyl decals embedded into several businesses, churches, and residences."

"Our installation is reflecting reverence recalling Black life in the 7th Ward," Carter said. "It's an outdoor exhibition that uses archival images of Black life between the early 1900s through the 1960s."

The walking tour and art exhibit aim to unearth the forgotten Black history of Philadelphia's 7th ward.

"For us, it's important because we grew up in this area in different ways," Carter said. "We related to this area in our youth and adulthood. We were always struck by the absence of Black history in this neighborhood. We wanted to bring a visual reminder of that history to the landscape."

"The artists and their renderings," State Senator Vincent Hughes said, "The stories of Octavius Catto, the stories of Mother Bethel AME Church, and what has happened and what has sprung out of this particular church."

The art exhibit is supported by Mural Arts Philadelphia, Visit Philly, as well as state leaders.

All in an effort to bring an appreciation of Black history to an area where it was once so vibrant.