Person shot 5 times, killed in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died after being shot five times in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood Thursday night, police said. 

Police said the person is believed to be an 18-year-old male. They said he was shot five times in his upper body a little before 9 p.m. on Rising Sun Avenue. 

He was taken to Temple Hospital and was later pronounced dead around 9:12 p.m.

There are no arrests at this time, no weapons were recovered and the scene is still under investigation.

