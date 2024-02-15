Person shot 5 times, killed in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died after being shot five times in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
Police said the person is believed to be an 18-year-old male. They said he was shot five times in his upper body a little before 9 p.m. on Rising Sun Avenue.
He was taken to Temple Hospital and was later pronounced dead around 9:12 p.m.
There are no arrests at this time, no weapons were recovered and the scene is still under investigation.
