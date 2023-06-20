Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia kicking off summer meals program Tuesday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia kicking off summer meals program Tuesday
Philadelphia kicking off summer meals program Tuesday 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia is kicking off its summer meals program Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Eagles alum Jason Avant will be on hand at McPherson Square Park at 11 a.m. to help launch this year's program.

The program is designed to make sure children are fed during the summer when schools are closed.

According to Feeding America, 1.2 million people and one in eight children face hunger in Pennsylvania.

Summer meals are free to children 18 years and under and include nutritious foods like milk, fruit and vegetables.

There is no registration, identification or paperwork required.  

In Philadelphia, caregivers and children can find their closest free food distribution site here. You can also text "food" or "comida" to 304304.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.