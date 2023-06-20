Philadelphia kicking off summer meals program Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia is kicking off its summer meals program Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Eagles alum Jason Avant will be on hand at McPherson Square Park at 11 a.m. to help launch this year's program.

The program is designed to make sure children are fed during the summer when schools are closed.

According to Feeding America, 1.2 million people and one in eight children face hunger in Pennsylvania.

Summer meals are free to children 18 years and under and include nutritious foods like milk, fruit and vegetables.

There is no registration, identification or paperwork required.

In Philadelphia, caregivers and children can find their closest free food distribution site here. You can also text "food" or "comida" to 304304.