1 dead, another injured in Kensington shooting; barricade declared

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Kensington has left a man dead and another injured Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue just before 1:45 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 2 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 37-year-old man was shot three times -- the left shoulder, left wrist and once in the right cheek. Authorities said he was placed in stable condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

After the shooting, police declared a barricade situation on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue in connection to the incident.

Authorities said a man with a mask, hoodie and black shorts ran into apartments above a storefront and didn't come back out.

So far, no arrests have been made, police said.